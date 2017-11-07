Supporting police community after Rockford officer's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police across our area are backing their fellow officers in Rockford after they lost one of their own.

Rockford saw an outpouring of support Monday night as a procession of squad cars escorted the body of Officer Jaimie Cox to a funeral home. He was killed on duty during a traffic stop.

Beloit police Sgt. Brian Dougherty joined the procession and was amazed to see the turnout of people lining the streets.

"These events, as terrible as they are, they tend to highlight the fact that there actually is a relationship between law enforcement in our communities," Dougherty told 27 News.

He plans to attend the funeral and visitation for Cox on Friday and Saturday, along with other members of the Honor Guard.



Madison police Lt. Kelly Donahue also plans to go to the services with her team.

"There is a whole community of people that support not only law enforcement, but that particular officer. We do consider it a family, even if we've not met one another," Donahue said.



Officials say Officer Cox was with the department less than a year, after serving time in the National Guard. He was 30-years-old.