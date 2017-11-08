FBI looking for man wanted in rash of Aldi store robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.

Investigators said the man, seen in a sketch that was released Tuesday, robbed five Aldi stores from June to November of 2017. A store in Milwaukee was robbed first in June and then the man attempted to rob the same location on November 2. Authorities say the same man robbed an Aldi in Greenfield, Oconomowoc, the Town of Brookfield, and a location on Madison's east side on Lien Road.

Agents said the suspect entered the stores about a half hour before they closed. He would find a hiding spot, then just minutes before employees locked up, he would jump out, pull a gun and demand money, according to the FBI.

Because of his method, investigators believe the suspect has inside knowledge of Aldi Foods and it's procedures.

The man could also be seen on a cell phone during some of the robberies. Authorities believe he could've been talking to an accomplice, or get-away-driver.

At this time, agents believe the man is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the cases, you're asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684. The bureau is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.