UW Credit Union opening branch in Middleton High School

Middleton (WKOW) -- UW Credit Union is building a branch office inside Middleton High School.

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District says the idea came from a student.

Credit Union employees will provide financial education seminars to students and staff and help support the school's financial literacy curriculum.

"We think it's a nice addition to our high school and we're really looking forward to the partnership, especially when it comes to the credit union working with our business education students," says district spokesman Perry Hibner.

The branch will only be open when school is in session and it will be monitored by school staff.

It will be UW Credit Union's first high school branch and it's scheduled to open in January of 2018.

