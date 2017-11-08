UW Credit Union opening branch in Middleton High School

An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
Madison police investigate a report of shots fired and find a home with bullet holes.More >>
A Madison church is reacting to the deadly church shooing Sunday in Texas by considering a dramatic step to increase security.More >>
A Texas man is being called a hero, but in his emotional interview, you can tell what unfolded during a Sunday church service has deeply affected him.More >>
A federal lawsuit is pointing fingers at who is responsible for Wisconsin's opioid crisis.More >>
Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.More >>
Two Wisconsin mothers are sharing their stories of opioid addiction, and they're using a quilt to send their message.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says state economic development officials are continuing to make changes to a contract with Foxconn to get the best possible deal for taxpayers.More >>
A local program that helps young people get ready for their futures got some help on Tuesday for its own future.More >>
A Madison man is charged with a felony crime after authorities say he wielded an open, gasoline can and threatened to set on fire a blind womanMore >>
Etiquette experts have tips on how to handle conversations at work about sexual harassment.More >>
A new study says turnout among black voters in Wisconsin dropped about 19 percent between 2012 and 2016.More >>
The Wisconsin Senate is set to vote on a state constitutional amendment that would provide crime victims with a host of rights.More >>
The state Senate has approved a call for a convention of states to add a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.More >>
