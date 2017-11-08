Referendums approved in Barneveld, Princeton school districts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters in two local school districts approved referendums Tuesday night.

In Barneveld, voters said yes to two questions on the ballot. One provides nearly $13 million for building upgrades and another provides $3.4 million for a gym. Each measure passed with at least 75 percent of the vote, according to Barneveld school district officials.

Voters in the Princeton School District also approved their referendum. It provides about $2.4 million for operational funding.

Another referendum in Milton was rejected for a second time.