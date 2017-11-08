Man arrested on the Beltline for 5th OWI offense - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested on the Beltline for 5th OWI offense

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Brooklyn, Wisconsin man has been arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Michael R. Seidel, 43, was stopped for speeding on Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The trooper performed a standard Field Sobriety Test, then arrested Seidel for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense. 

