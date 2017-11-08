Local chef shares personal story in hopes of helping babies born prematurely

MADISON (WKOW) -- Too many babies are born prematurely or with complications and the March of Dimes will once again raise money for research to help families.

Chef David Heide, the owner of two local restaurants, Liliana's and Charlie's on Main, is sharing his personal story as he gets ready to help out at the event. David talked with WKOW anchor Dani Maxwell, as the two have similar stories. You may remember Dani gave birth to triplets, but because they were born prematurely, all three died shortly after birth.

Heide and other local chefs will create masterpieces for the March of Dimes' event, the "Signature Chefs Auction" taking place Thursday, November 9. It's from 5:30 - 10:00 p.m. at The Edgewater in Madison. Click here for more information.