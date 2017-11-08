UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Richard Armagost has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

******

TOWNSHIP OF GRANT (WKOW) -- Richard Armagost, 81, has been missing since Monday according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A silver alert has been issued because he is thought to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The release says Armagost was last seen at his residence in the Township of Grant in Portage County at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Armagost is white, 5'9", 172 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He maybe driving a beige 2001 Toyota Corolla with WI plates 617-VVW.

If you have any information on where Armagost could be, you can contact the Portage Co. Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400.