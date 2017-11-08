President Trump to North Korea: "Do not try us"

BEIJING (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in China on the third leg of their Asian trip Wednesday. While there, the Trumps had an honor no foreign leader has received in at least 68 years.

The president and first lady had dinner with their Chinese counterparts in the Forbidden City. It's the palace that held Chinese emperors and their relatives for nearly five centuries. Foreign leaders haven't dined there since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949.

When the Trumps arrived, President Xi Jinping and his wife gave them a tour of the Forbidden City, and they watched an opera together.

President Trump will be looking to get President Xi's support in stopping trade with Pyongyang and getting rid of all North Korean workers. Before the president left his last stop in South Korea, he had a stern warning for North Korea.

"I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us, and do not try us," President Trump warned Wednesday in a sweeping address before the South Korean National Assembly.

"The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face," said Mr. Trump. He also called on every nation "including China and Russia" saying, "You cannot support. You cannot supply. You cannot accept," referring to North Korea.

President Trump also has said he and President Xi have a good working relationship and called him "helpful." Mr. Trump said Tuesday, "We'll find out how helpful soon."