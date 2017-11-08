Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Sutherland Springs, Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Texas Wednesday.

He tweeted earlier in the week that he and his wife would be in Sutherland Springs to meet with law enforcement and the families of those who were hurt or killed, saying "We are with you Texas."

Meanwhile, investigators have said the gunman Devin Kelly spent a year in a military prison for assaulting his then-wife and stepson while in the Air Force. He was also institutionalized for threatening his commanding officers and trying to sneak guns onto his base.

"Somebody really dropped the ball in this case, and there's 26 dead people now," said retired Air Force Colonel, Don Christensen.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have agreed this is a problem. Senators Jeff Flake (R - Ariz.) and Martin Heinrich (D - N.M.) introduced a bill to close the gun loophole. The military would be required to report misdemeanors of domestic violence to the national database used for firearms background checks.