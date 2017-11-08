Matt Flynn discusses his run for Governor on Capital City Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Attorney and Democrat Matt Flynn discussed his run for Governor of Wisconsin on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Flynn said he believes the multi-candidate race for the nomination will ultimately come down to a battle between him and DPI Superintendent Tony Evers.

Scot Ross, executive director of the liberal political group One Wisconsin Now, also appeared on the show to discuss his lawsuit against three Republican lawmakers who have blocked his organization on Twitter.

Ross argues that, because they are elected public officials, they are violating the first amendment by preventing him from viewing their public comments.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on November 5.

