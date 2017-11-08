Unborn child defined in GOP tax bill and would be eligible for college savings account

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- This week committee meetings are being held in Washington regarding the proposed GOP tax bill. One item would impact an unborn child.

The change to college savings accounts in the Republican plan would expand eligibility to unborn children. The tax-advantaged accounts, called 529s, help people save for future college expenses. Anyone -- a relative, a friend, or yourself -- can be named as a beneficiary at the time the account is opened.

The House legislation unveiled Thursday would allow unborn children to be named as a beneficiary as well. It defined an unborn child as a "child in utero" and further as "a member of the species homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb."

The proposed change was praised by anti-abortion groups. "A child in the womb is just as human as you or I yet, until now, the U.S. tax code has failed to acknowledge the unborn child -- all while granting tax breaks for those seeking an abortion under the pretense of 'healthcare,'" said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, in a statement.

But the plan draws criticism from Planned Parenthood, which suggests defining an unborn child in the tax code would end up restricting access to abortion. "It is absurd that House Republican leaders would use a tax bill to try to advance their agenda to undermine access to safe, legal abortion," said Dana Singiser, Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs at Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Currently, even without a change to the tax code, parents can open a 529 account in their own name before a child is born and change the beneficiary at a later time. There are no tax consequences for changing the beneficiary to another family member, according to the IRS.