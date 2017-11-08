UPDATE: All lanes now open at Westbound Beltline at Broadway

A Brooklyn, Wisconsin man has been arrested for his 5th OWI offense.More >>
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Madison.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
UW Credit Union is building a branch office inside Middleton High School.More >>
A federal lawsuit is pointing fingers at who is responsible for Wisconsin's opioid crisis.More >>
Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.More >>
Two Wisconsin mothers are sharing their stories of opioid addiction, and they're using a quilt to send their message.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says state economic development officials are continuing to make changes to a contract with Foxconn to get the best possible deal for taxpayers.More >>
A local program that helps young people get ready for their futures got some help on Tuesday for its own future.More >>
A Madison man is charged with a felony crime after authorities say he wielded an open, gasoline can and threatened to set on fire a blind womanMore >>
Etiquette experts have tips on how to handle conversations at work about sexual harassment.More >>
A new study says turnout among black voters in Wisconsin dropped about 19 percent between 2012 and 2016.More >>
The Wisconsin Senate is set to vote on a state constitutional amendment that would provide crime victims with a host of rights.More >>
The state Senate has approved a call for a convention of states to add a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.More >>
