UPDATE: All lanes now open at Westbound Beltline at Broadway - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: All lanes now open at Westbound Beltline at Broadway

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on the Westbound Beltline at Broadway are now open after an early morning crash. 

The lanes were closed for about 45 minutes.

*****************

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 8:50 a.m., one lane is closed, however delays extend back to the Interstate.

*****************

MONONA (WKOW) -- Two lanes of the westbound Beltline near west Broadway are currently closed following a crash involving 4 to 6 cars, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.