UPDATE: All lanes now open at Westbound Beltline at Broadway

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on the Westbound Beltline at Broadway are now open after an early morning crash.

The lanes were closed for about 45 minutes.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 8:50 a.m., one lane is closed, however delays extend back to the Interstate.

MONONA (WKOW) -- Two lanes of the westbound Beltline near west Broadway are currently closed following a crash involving 4 to 6 cars, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m.