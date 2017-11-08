Traffic alert: Highway 14 at Holt Road - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic alert: Highway 14 at Holt Road

ROCK COUNTY -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi vs. car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 at Holt Road in Rock County, according to Dane County dispatch.

The intersection is between Evansville and Oregon.

Check back as more details become available. 

