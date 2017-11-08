Darlington plans vigil in response to recent national violence

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Darlington community will host an impromptu candlelit vigil at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, to pray for peace following recent acts of violence across the country.

The short event will be held in the Municipal Building gym and will include a candle lighting service to remember those lost in recent acts of violence including the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, the terrorist attack in New York, and the concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Residents are encouraged to take a half hour out of their busy schedules to remember the innocent lives lost and pray for peace, according to Chief Jason King of the Darlington Police Department

The event will be led by clergy members from Darlington area churches.?