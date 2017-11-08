Photo for today: Northern lights over Picnic Point

MADISON (WKOW) -- The aurora borealis, or northern lights, have been visible this fall in Wisconsin and were on display again Tuesday night.

Jimmy Brännström photographed the spectacle over Lake Mendota from Picnic Point.

The aurora was naked-eye visible dancing around, throwing out pillars that moved quickly in the sky, according to Brännström.

"It was going for a good while until the moon came up. I would say it was one of the better shows I have had the privilege to see and photograph in the Madison area for sure," he said.

