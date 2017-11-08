Adams County Sheriff seeking burglary suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adams County Sheriff seeking burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding a recent burglary to a business.

The sheriff's office released surveillance photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Floyd Lindsey, or contact Adams County Crime Stoppers by TEXTING the tip to CRIMES (274637) with keyword “ADAMS”.

Tipsters may be eligible for CA$H rewards up to $1,000.00 and can remain anonymous. Citizens should not attempt to apprehend these individuals themselves!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.