Adams County Sheriff seeking burglary suspect

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding a recent burglary to a business.

The sheriff's office released surveillance photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Floyd Lindsey, or contact Adams County Crime Stoppers by TEXTING the tip to CRIMES (274637) with keyword “ADAMS”.

Tipsters may be eligible for CA$H rewards up to $1,000.00 and can remain anonymous. Citizens should not attempt to apprehend these individuals themselves!