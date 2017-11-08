Walker changes course on term limits for governor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker changes course on term limits for governor

Posted: Updated:

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is backing away from repeated statements over his 24-year career in office that no governor should serve more than three terms.

Walker launched his bid for a third term this weekend, and said if he wins he might run for a fourth.

That's a reversal from the past. Walker has proposed both as an Assembly member and as a governor candidate that governors be blocked from serving more than three terms.

Campaign spokesman Nathan Craft brushed off questions about the issue Wednesday. He said Walker is focused on 2018.

But his Democratic rivals criticized him. State schools superintendent Tony Evers called it a broken promise.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.