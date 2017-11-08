Protesters disrupt WEDC meeting on Foxconn - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Protesters disrupt WEDC meeting on Foxconn

Posted: Updated:
WKOW photo WKOW photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Protesters interrupted a meeting today of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as the board prepared to vote on a $3 billion incentive contract.

Protesters argued that the incentive deal wouldn't create the number of jobs promised and that board is not focusing on what working Wisconsin families really need.

The protesters eventually were peacefully removed by capitol police about 2:45 p.m. and the board went into closed session. 

The board will not vote on the contract's actual language but a staff summary of the deal. Approval of the summary will serve as approval of the contract.

Foxconn is looking to build a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The company has claimed the plant could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the plant in September. The contract will enact the incentives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.