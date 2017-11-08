Protesters disrupt WEDC meeting on Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Protesters interrupted a meeting today of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as the board prepared to vote on a $3 billion incentive contract.

Protesters argued that the incentive deal wouldn't create the number of jobs promised and that board is not focusing on what working Wisconsin families really need.

The protesters eventually were peacefully removed by capitol police about 2:45 p.m. and the board went into closed session.

The board will not vote on the contract's actual language but a staff summary of the deal. Approval of the summary will serve as approval of the contract.

Foxconn is looking to build a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The company has claimed the plant could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the plant in September. The contract will enact the incentives.

