Contract approved, state will pay 17 percent of Foxconn employee salaries

ROCK COUNTY -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi vs. car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 at Holt Road in Rock County, according to Dane County dispatch. The intersection is between Evansville and Oregon. Check back as more details become available.More >>
The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.More >>
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Madison.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
Having a tough time finding the perfect gift for the ranch dressing lover in your life? Look no further than Hidden Valley and their mini ranch keg.More >>
Twitter says it's ending its iconic 140-character limit -- and giving nearly everyone 280 characters.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Texas Wednesday.More >>
Voters in two local school districts approved referendums Tuesday night.More >>
UW Credit Union is building a branch office inside Middleton High School.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
