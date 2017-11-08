Tips for attempting to view the Northern Lights

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - In order to see the Northern Lights, a few ingredients have to all line up. Besides clear skies, you need to escape the city lights and go somewhere with a wide open horizon. Then, you need a geomagnetic storm to shake up the earth's atmosphere.

Predicting these storms are quite difficult, as they happen only when particles ejected from the sun enter our atmosphere. But there are websites that try to forecast these events down to the hour, such as NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. Tuesday evening, the colors danced across our northern sky around 7 pm until the bright waning gibbous moon appeared just after 8 pm, ending the possibility of seeing them.

16 year old Isaac Schluesche, who's already seen the lights five times, explains how patience you have to be to spot them, "We waited for 3 hours but finally were treated with a dazzling display."



We have a better chance to see them during the winter than the summer because of the fact that we have longer nights.