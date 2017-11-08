Tips for attempting to view the Northern Lights - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tips for attempting to view the Northern Lights

Posted: Updated:

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - In order to see the Northern Lights, a few ingredients have to all line up. Besides clear skies, you need to escape the city lights and go somewhere with a wide open horizon. Then, you need a geomagnetic storm to shake up the earth's atmosphere.

Predicting these storms are quite difficult, as they happen only when particles ejected from the sun enter our atmosphere. But there are websites that try to forecast these events down to the hour, such as NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. Tuesday evening, the colors danced across our northern sky around 7 pm until the bright waning gibbous moon appeared just after 8 pm, ending the possibility of seeing them.

16 year old Isaac Schluesche, who's already seen the lights five times, explains how patience you have to be to spot them, "We waited for 3 hours but finally were treated with a dazzling display."

We have a better chance to see them during the winter than the summer because of the fact that we have longer nights.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.