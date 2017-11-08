Paisley, Underwood set to host CMA Awards tonight

Country music stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are set to host the CMA Awards for the 10th time at 7 p.m. tonight, and after a decade, the two said they know what the audience wants.

"We do have other writers on the show, but you'd be really surprised at the amount of material that Carrie and I come up with," Paisley told ABC News.

He said Underwood has an even better sense of what will make the audience laugh than he does.

"It's really painfully obvious to me that you know me better than I do as far as what I should be doing,” Paisley told Underwood.

"We lean on Carrie a lot," he added.

The pair admits that social media and a full news cycle have made hosting harder, particularly when it comes to the popular parody they do every year.

“We're working on it,” Paisley said. “The issue this year is the news changes every 15 seconds.”

“It's hard to get things that are relevant that we can kind of plan for,” Underwood added. “You know, something that everybody's talking about today, they may not be talking about in a week. So it's kind of trying to find that balance of things that people will still find funny, even in a week.”

Fans shouldn't expect the duo to get political -- unless it's all in good fun.

“We've always said that we want to make fun of things that are funny," Underwood said. “It's not about any political party or any person or any anything. It's just about making fun of things that are funny."

Paisley added that the pair are "equal opportunity when it comes to offense."

“Exactly. Equal opportunity offenders!” Underwood agreed.