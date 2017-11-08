Judge allows Madison sex offender to skip treatment for now

MADISON (WKOW) - A Dane County judge is allowing a sex offender to avoid participating in normally required sex offender treatment, until she determines whether portions of treatment would compromise him, if he gets a new trial.



Suspended UW-Madison student Nathan Friar was sentenced to eight years probation in July, after a jury found him guilty of the second degree sexual assault of another student. Jurors acquitted Friar of the charge of strangulation. The 22-year old Friar continues to maintain sex with the woman was consensual, and even trial Judge Josann Reynolds says jurors got it wrong. Reynolds says the second degree sex assault charge requires use of force, and says the strangling was the only evidence of force offered at trial.



At a court hearing Wednesday, Friar's attorney said sex offender treatment involves the offender admitting to the crime. Attorney Cole Ruby says Friar could face repercussions from probation agents and other department of corrections staff if he insists on his innocence.



"It puts him at risk if he were not to admit it, to be found that he doesn't successfully complete his treatment, that puts him at risk to be revoked," Ruby says.

"It's a question of public safety," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Stephanie Hilton says. "He has the privilege of remaining in the community, and an appellate process could take years. So what are we going to do, let him hang out on probation for a few years and not address what I would consider the most important need, sex offender treatment?"



In a July interview, the victim of Friar's crime told 27 News Friar's punishment was light, and the jury's verdict should be respected.



Reynolds says she's allowing Friar to delay having to participate in sex offender treatment until at least next year, concerned any admissions made by Friar as part of treatment could possibly violate his right against self-incrimination, if an appeal was successful and Friar received a new trial.



"I don't want to be faced with an (probation) agent coming to court to testify he admitted X,Y, and Z on this and this date," Reynolds says.



Reynolds has given attorneys on the case one month to produce more information on treatment, its requirements, and past cases involving this issue. Friar's next court hearing is January 12.



Ruby has filed a required notice to preserve Friar's right to appeal his felony conviction.