Rep. Pocan undergoes triple bypass surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan underwent a triple bypass surgery today at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison.

He had the surgery done as a preemptive measure to a cardiac issue, according to a news release from his office.

The surgery went well and Pocan is looking forward to a speedy recovery so he can return to Washington soon to continue fighting for the people of Wisconsin.

"Phil and Mark are grateful for all of the messages of support from friends and the community, as well as the work of Dr. Takushi Kohmoto and his team at UnityPoint Health – Meriter," read the statement.