DIGGING DEEPER: One Night Changed Their Lives Forever

MADISON (WKOW) -- Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek.

"It is a horrible, gut-wrenching loss and I'm not the only one that's missing him horribly," said Joleen, of her deceased husband Jay. "There's so many people that are just missing him. He was a well-loved guy. Just so many people loved him dearly."

Joleen knows the piece of a brake drum broke off a semi-truck and flew through Jay Tichelaar's windshield, killing him instantly.

But she still doesn't know who was driving the truck or who owns it.

"I don't know if its a case where everyone thinks that somebody else is going to call in, or else that they think, well I don't have enough information," said Joleen.

