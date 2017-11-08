Local political expert discusses impact of "Blue Sweep"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The results of Tuesday's Gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia are sending shock waves through both political parties.



Eleanor Powell is a Faculty Affiliate of the Election Research Center at UW-Madison. Powell says what happened in those two states aren't surprising because Democrats beat polling expectations.



It's also important to consider President Trump's low approval numbers. According to a recent Washington Post - ABC News Poll, 59% disapprove of Trump's handling of the Presidency.



"Wisconsin has fairly strong pro-Republican gerrymandering in the state legislative races and congressional races," said Powell. "But even with that sort of protection, a sort of strong Democratic wave like we saw in Virginia could pose problems."



Powell also broke down some statistics. She says more white women voted in Tuesday night elections than what we saw in 2016. Powell added the Democratic resurgence also paints a picture that they have a chance at taking back control of the House.