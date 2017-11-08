Milton school district back to square one after referendum fails

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milton School District officials say they're back to square one after voters once again turned down a school referendum.

The $69.9 million spending proposal that was shot down Tuesday was put out by the district in hopes of easing overcrowding concerns.

"As much as we were excited about the solution, we're disappointed with the outcome we accept that we will continue to move forward," said school district superintendent Tim Schigur.

The district says they're trying to accommodate a growing student population. According to the school district, they've seen a 22 percent increase in students in the last 15 years. They've added more than 125 students in just the past three years.

"We have kids that are in classrooms that were never designed for classrooms, for example, basements former locker rooms," said Schigur. "We have kids that can not go to certain schools cause of limitations of our buildings for ADA accessibility."

Those who are against the proposal say it was too much to ask for.

"This [decision] is great for the taxpayers in the district. We voted it down twice. Now the board needs to make due with what they have," commented one resident on 27 News' Facebook page. Another added, "People can't afford the tax increases!"

Schigur says he accepts the community's decision and hopes to continue working on a solution.

"We just want to help kids and help solve the needs," he said. "I'm hoping the [school] board will look at a solution that will continue to address needs but be one that the community will support."

The school board is expected to meet on Monday and will likely discuss a next step to finding a solution.

