Exact Sciences breaks ground on expanded lab facility in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison tech giant is expanding.

Exact Sciences announced Wednesday they bought the former Spectrum Brands property to create a second corporate campus. The new lab will be located at 650 Forward Drive in Madison.

CEO Kevin Conroy says as many as 250 jobs may be added with the new campus. He also says there will be an emphasis on job outreach to communities in need.

Exact Sciences already has a lab in the Town of Madison, but company representatives say demand for its signature test is increasing.

"Since Cologuard launched three years ago, about 91,000 physicians or health care providers - that includes nurses and physician assistants - have ordered at least one Cologuard test," said Conroy. "Nearly 750,000 have been screened."

Conroy projects more than 500,000 people will be screened using Cologuard this year. The test is the only FDA-approved, noninvasive, stool DNA screening for colorectal cancer.

Fitchburg officials had also pitched Exact Sciences to expand operations. The company's plan calls for the transformation of the Madison building into a lab location to be complete in 2019.