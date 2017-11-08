Badgers basketball signs Currie

The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment.

“Taylor’s recruitment intensified quickly and we could easily see that he fit in well with our culture not only on the court, but off the court and in the classroom as well,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “When he visited Wisconsin, he impressed us with his maturity level and understanding of the process of how to have success as a Badger. I think he has an excellent chance to really develop and excel in our program. Taylor is a very skilled post player with the ability to stretch defenses with his range to the 3-point line.

As a sophomore, Currie helped Clarkston win a state championship. He averaged nine points and eight rebounds as a sophomore and notched 16 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship game.

“To show how successful and advanced he is academically, he could have stayed in high school and graduated in the 2019 class, but decided to accelerate his education with the ability to enter college beginning in the summer of 2018 and start to grow as a student-athlete by competing against the best," says guard. "He’s both talented and hungry to get better, which are two important qualities we want in the young men in our program. I know he’s really excited to pursue a second straight state championship at Clarkston this year, and then get ready to begin his career as a Badger. We are really excited that he is joining our program and look forward to helping him develop to his full potential as a student-athlete.”