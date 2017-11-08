Badgers basketball signs Currie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers basketball signs Currie

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment.

“Taylor’s recruitment intensified quickly and we could easily see that he fit in well with our culture not only on the court, but off the court and in the classroom as well,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “When he visited Wisconsin, he impressed us with his maturity level and understanding of the process of how to have success as a Badger. I think he has an excellent chance to really develop and excel in our program. Taylor is a very skilled post player with the ability to stretch defenses with his range to the 3-point line.

As a sophomore, Currie helped Clarkston win a state championship. He averaged nine points and eight rebounds as a sophomore and notched 16 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship game.

“To show how successful and advanced he is academically, he could have stayed in high school and graduated in the 2019 class, but decided to accelerate his education with the ability to enter college beginning in the summer of 2018 and start to grow as a student-athlete by competing against the best," says guard. "He’s both talented and hungry to get better, which are two important qualities we want in the young men in our program. I know he’s really excited to pursue a second straight state championship at Clarkston this year, and then get ready to begin his career as a Badger. We are really excited that he is joining our program and look forward to helping him develop to his full potential as a student-athlete.”

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers basketball signs Currie

    Badgers basketball signs Currie

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

  • Packers waive TE Martellus Bennett

    Packers waive TE Martellus Bennett

    The Green Bay Packers have waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure at Lambeau Field to a surprising end.    General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Wednesday after practice.    

    More >>

    The Green Bay Packers have waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure at Lambeau Field to a surprising end.    General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Wednesday after practice.    

    More >>

  • Love, LeBron push Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119

    Love, LeBron push Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119

    Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.    

    More >>

    Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.    

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers basketball signs Currie

    Badgers basketball signs Currie

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

  • Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>

  • College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.