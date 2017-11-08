Badgers basketball signs Currie

The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure at Lambeau Field to a surprising end. General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Wednesday after practice.More >>
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed what Green Bay feared after the Monday night matchup with Detroit. Tackle Bryan Bulaga will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.More >>
HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.More >>
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade disgruntled guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for big man Greg Monroe and two 2018 draft picks.More >>
Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.More >>
For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment.More >>
For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.More >>
