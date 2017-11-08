MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Capitol 100th Anniversary gala was held Wednesday night.

Organizers say this was a night for people to come together, regardless of political party.

"It's a night to celebrate our history. it's a night to celebrate people of Wisconsin and the symbol of democracy, the most beautiful building in the state of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin state capitol and it's a really fun time," said organizer Rep. Adam Neylon.

After the speeches, there was dinner and dancing.

The gala is a fundraiser for repairs to the building.

All proceeds go to the Capitol Restoration Fund.