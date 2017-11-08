Wisconsin capitol 100th Anniversary gala

The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.More >>
ROCK COUNTY -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi vs. car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 at Holt Road in Rock County, according to Dane County dispatch. The intersection is between Evansville and Oregon. Check back as more details become available.More >>
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Madison.More >>
In order to receive the full $2.85 billion from the state, Foxconn would have to create and maintain 13,000 jobs and invest $9 billion of its own money in the project.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - In order to see the Northern Lights, a few ingredients have to all line up. Besides clear skies, you need to escape the city lights and go somewhere with a wide open horizon. Then, you need a geomagnetic storm to shake up the earth's atmosphere.More >>
Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek. She is still seeking answers.More >>
The results of Tuesday's Gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia are sending shock waves through both political parties. Eleanor Powell is a Faculty Affiliate of the Election Research Center at UW-Madison.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan underwent a triple bypass surgery today at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison.More >>
A Dane County judge is allowing a sex offender to avoid participating in normally required sex offender treatment, until she determines whether portions of treatment would compromise him, if he gets a new trialMore >>
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding a recent burglary to a business.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
