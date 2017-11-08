Daughter of state lawmaker headed to trial in reckless homicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Daughter of state lawmaker headed to trial in reckless homicide case

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Cassie Nygren, the daughter of Rep. John Nygren, is headed to trial in connection with the death of a pregnant woman.

Nygren waived her preliminary hearing in Brown County Court on Wednesday.

Authorities say Nygren and her boyfriend sold heroin to the woman, who overdosed and died. The woman also lost her unborn child.

Nygren faces 10 counts, including six felonies. Two of those felonies are for reckless homicide.

Nygren is due to enter a plea when she is back in court in February of 2018.

