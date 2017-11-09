Madison police investigate 2 incidents of shots fired

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating two separate shootings within a couple of hours.

The first happened around 9:40 p.m. November 8 in the 3800 block of Goodland Drive.

The victim told police he was in his home when he heard three shots in front of his house. Glass to his storm door was shattered. A neighbor told police a vehicle stopped in front of the victim's house, at which time the person heard three shots, and then watched the vehicle drive away. There isn't a description of the vehicle at this time.

Officers who responded did recover evidence and confirmed bullets were fired. There is property damage, but no one was hurt.

In the second case, the 911 calls came in around 1:15 a.m. November 9. Two callers heard gunfire in the area around Chicago Avenue and Powers Avenue. Both callers heard six shots.

Officers found shell casings in the roadway in the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue and damage to a home in the 100 block of Powers Avenue. Police say at least one bullet went through the wall and hit a couch. No one was hurt.

Police also got some information that two vehicles were seen leaving the area, going north on Worthington Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Police say there's no indication the two shootings are related. If you know anything about either, call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.