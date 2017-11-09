Shots fired in Madison overnight

The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.More >>
The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.More >>
We've seen a lot of lottery winners over the last few weeks, but none quite like one Middleton senior.More >>
We've seen a lot of lottery winners over the last few weeks, but none quite like one Middleton senior.More >>
Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek. She is still seeking answers.More >>
Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek. She is still seeking answers.More >>
The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after he was treated by first responders, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after he was treated by first responders, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The aurora borealis, or northern lights, have been visible this fall in Wisconsin and were on display again Tuesday night.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The aurora borealis, or northern lights, have been visible this fall in Wisconsin and were on display again Tuesday night.More >>
In order to receive the full $2.85 billion from the state, Foxconn would have to create and maintain 13,000 jobs and invest $9 billion of its own money in the project.More >>
In order to receive the full $2.85 billion from the state, Foxconn would have to create and maintain 13,000 jobs and invest $9 billion of its own money in the project.More >>
Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek. She is still seeking answers.More >>
Joleen Tichelaar lost her husband of 28 years on May 22, after he died in a freak accident on I-94 near Johnson Creek. She is still seeking answers.More >>
The results of Tuesday's Gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia are sending shock waves through both political parties. Eleanor Powell is a Faculty Affiliate of the Election Research Center at UW-Madison.More >>
The results of Tuesday's Gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia are sending shock waves through both political parties. Eleanor Powell is a Faculty Affiliate of the Election Research Center at UW-Madison.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan underwent a triple bypass surgery today at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan underwent a triple bypass surgery today at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison.More >>
A Dane County judge is allowing a sex offender to avoid participating in normally required sex offender treatment, until she determines whether portions of treatment would compromise him, if he gets a new trialMore >>
A Dane County judge is allowing a sex offender to avoid participating in normally required sex offender treatment, until she determines whether portions of treatment would compromise him, if he gets a new trialMore >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - In order to see the Northern Lights, a few ingredients have to all line up. Besides clear skies, you need to escape the city lights and go somewhere with a wide open horizon. Then, you need a geomagnetic storm to shake up the earth's atmosphere.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - In order to see the Northern Lights, a few ingredients have to all line up. Besides clear skies, you need to escape the city lights and go somewhere with a wide open horizon. Then, you need a geomagnetic storm to shake up the earth's atmosphere.More >>
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding a recent burglary to a business.More >>
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding a recent burglary to a business.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>