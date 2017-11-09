Shots fired in Madison overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

The 911 calls came in around 1:15 a.m. November 9. Two callers heard gunfire in the area around Chicago Avenue and Powers Avenue. Both callers heard six shots.

Officers found shell casings in the roadway in the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue and damage to a home in the 100 block of Powers Avenue. Police say at least one bullet went through the wall and hit a couch. No one was hurt.

Police also got some information that two vehicles were seen leaving the area, going north on Worthington Avenue at the time of the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.