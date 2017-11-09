Janesville police search for woman who robbed gas station overnight

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are searching for a woman who robbed a gas station overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, November 9, officers were called to the Stop N Go store in the 700 block of Center Avenue for an armed robbery. The clerk said a woman came into the store with a gun, took money and cigarettes, and left the store heading west.

The clerk was not hurt. The suspect is described as a black woman, about 5'3" to 5'6" tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, purple socks, thin black sweatpants and grey slippers.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies provided a K9 officer to track the suspect, but officers couldn't find her. If you have any information that can help police, call Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.