Kevin Spacey cut from a soon-to-be released film

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKOW) -- After allegations of sexual assault, actor Kevin Spacey is being removed from another project. His scenes in the film "All the Money in the World" due in theaters in December will be re-shot with actor Christopher Plummer, in what Hollywood Insiders are calling an unprecedented move by Sony and TriStar Pictures.

The film is about the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III. Spacey's role, that will now be played by Plummer, is Getty's billionaire grandfather.

"All the Money in the World" had been pulled from the prestigious AFI Festival's final night because of the Spacey sexual assault allegations. TriStar Pictures released a statement saying in part "It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them [the other 800 actors, writers, craftspeople and crew] for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film ['All the Money in the World']."

"All the Money in the World" is still scheduled for its December 22 release date. Plummer's scenes will have to be shot, go through post production and be inserted into an otherwise completed film in just six weeks.