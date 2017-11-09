A face behind the reviews, meet Yelp's elite

MADISON (WKOW) -- Indulging in Madison's restaurant scene can be overwhelming if you don't know where to start. You might turn to a site like Yelp for reviews, but not know who the people are writing the reviews.

Yelp verifies certain members as part of the Yelp Elite Squad. These people write a lot of reviews and are well-spoken and interactive. We have some in the Yelp Elite Squad in the Madison area, including Bobb Schroeder.

By day, Schroeder works in insurance, but whenever he tries a new restaurant he writes about it on Yelp. "I'm a hog. I'll eat anything. And I'll try anything," he said.

Schroeder has been part of the Yelp Elite Squad for the past five years, writing more than 500 reviews. "I realized I probably need to give back a little. I have opinions. I like food. And I thought, why not contribute?" he said.

He rates establishments on everything including food, service, atmosphere, cleanliness and overall dining experience, and Schroeder doesn't hold back. "If you look at my reviews, there's definitely 1-2 star reviews," he said. "For me, it's to help, or be constructive versus destructive."

If you think you have what it takes to join the Yelp Elite Squad, you can click here.