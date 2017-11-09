Winter Weather Alerts & Impacts Explained

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- As of Thursday, there are 42 days until the First Day of Winter. This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week so the 27 Storm Track Meteorologists are diving in to help you better understand the alerts they share on 27 News.

An Outlook is issued the furthest in advance-as far as a week out. Watches, warnings, and advisories are considered more short-term. When you first hear that there's an outlook, that should alert you that you need to monitor the forecast in the coming days because there will be updates. A Watch tells you that the winter storm could be here in the next two to three days. A warning means you'll start to feel the winter storm impacts as soon as today or tomorrow. Advisories are issued with about the same amount of time as a warning but mean that the main impacts will only be felt by travelers on the roads.

Take extra caution in the coming months because many winter storm accidents happen during the first small snow of the season.