One airlifted in Rock County crash involving two cars, two semis

UNION TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A woman was airlifted to UW-Hospital in Madison Wednesday with what officials say were non-life threatening injuries following a crash between two cars and two semis.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 8 a.m., Nov. 8, 2017, to a report of a multiple vehicle crash involving two semis and two cars at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Holt Road between Evansville and Oregon.

One car was pinned underneath one of the semi-trailers with a woman trapped inside, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office a 1997 Saturn driven by Avery Johnson, 23, of Madison, was stopped southbound on northbound Highway 14 at the intersection with Holt Road waiting to turn east when the vehicle was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer semi driven by Ethan Luke, 21 of Mauston.

The impact of the collision sent Johnson's Saturn into the path of a northbound 2011 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Juan Cruz, 33 of Genoa City, which was slowing to a stop at the time.

The Peterbilt then slid out of control & overturned onto a northbound 2011 Chevy Cruze driven by Lynda Laitinen, 31 of South Beloit IL, trapping her underneath.

Fire personnel were able to wedge multiple high lift airbags and wooden blocks underneath the overturned trailer which allowed them pull the Laitinen's car free using a winch cable attached to a fire engine.

Laitinen was then extricated from her vehicle with the Jaws of Life & air lifted to UW-Hospital in Madison via Med Flight with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office news release.

Johnson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with non-life threatening injuries as well.

The other two drivers were uninjured in the crash.

All drivers were alone in their respective vehicles at the time wearing the proper safety restraints.

Inspectors from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to inspect the semi-tractor trailer units and the crash was reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

Responders from Evansville Police, Dane County Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol & Brooklyn, Evansville, Fitchburg & Oregon EMS & Fire Departments also responded.

U.S Highway 14 was closed in the area for more than seven hours as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation at this time. Traffic citations are anticipated at the conclusion of the case, according to the sheriff's office.