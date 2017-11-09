An underground look at an historic home

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Even with all of the new residential construction in and around Madison, many historic homes are still standing.

A Victorian home in Stoughton has something not typical for the era. Instead it reflects a different time in our nation's past that some fear could repeat itself.

"Not being American, it's something that you see in movies," said the homeowner Marc-Antoine Laporte.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, Caroline Bach is going underground to get a look history.