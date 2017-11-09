What's Going Around: Lesser known tick-borne illnesses on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just because the weather's getting colder doesn't mean you don't have to worry about ticks. One Madison doctor is seeing more tick-borne illnesses this week and we're not just talking about Lyme disease.

Dr. Kris Knoepke, an urgent care doctor with Group Health Cooperative's Capitol Clinic, says the numbers are increasing for lesser known tick-borne illnesses. Those could be Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Powassan virus infection, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Typhus fever.

But those are rare, so if you want to watch out for Lyme disease, the first symptom would be a rash where you were bitten. But Dr. Knoepke says it won't be itchy or painful. You'll eventually get a larger rash that may look like a bullseye, but that rash may not be around the spot the tick was.

The next symptoms are fatigue, joint pain, headache and fever. Later on, you may experience palpitations, neurologic symptoms and increased joint pain with swelling.

For most tick-borne illnesses, you'll need antibiotics. So it's important if you think you've had one on you at least 24 hours to call your doctor. And if you develop any of those symptoms, definitely call.