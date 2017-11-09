SWAT team searches for persons of interest in gas station robbery

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Rock County Sheriff's official tells 27 News a SWAT team has set up a perimeter near Kennedy Road and County Road M, west of Milton, looking for two people who are persons of interest in a gas station robbery early Thursday morning.

The official says the two were involved in a domestic situation with another person at home near that intersection, and the third person alerted authorities about what was going on. The official could not offer specifics about what happened at the home.

As of 10:30 a.m. Rock County officials were still establishing a perimeter. County Road M is closed between N Newville Road and N Pine Road, and Kennedy Road is closed from County Road M to E Manogue Road.

When asked if the persons of interest were considered dangerous, the official said, they were "proceeding with caution." He asked the public to avoid the area.

********

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials report an active SWAT situation near Kennedy Road and County Highway M, west of Milton, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

