SWAT team searches for persons of interest in gas station robbery

Madison police are investigating two separate shootings within a couple of hours.More >>
A Rock County Sheriff's official tells 27 News a SWAT team has set up a perimeter near Kennedy Road and County Highway M, west of Milton, looking for two people who are persons of interest in a gas station robbery early Thursday morning.More >>
We've seen a lot of lottery winners over the last few weeks, but none quite like one Middleton senior.More >>
The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.More >>
A woman was airlifted to UW-Hospital in Madison Wednesday with what officials say were non-life threatening injuries following a crash between two cars and two semis.More >>
