Reporter / Multimedia Journalist - WKOW

WKOW – TV in Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a visually creative and highly motivated reporter / MMJ who knows how to create memorable television.

We are looking for a journalist who can dig for a story and fights to be the lead in the newscast. If you know how to use social media to creatively engage viewers, we want to learn more about you. Do you know how to develop enterprise and exclusive content? If so, you will get our attention. Are you a great visual story teller? We want to see how creative you can be! Strong news gathering and investigative skills are preferred.

This position requires on-camera reporting, photojournalism and non-linear editing. Our multimedia journalists produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience. The position could also include fill-in anchoring.

WKOW is part of the Quincy Media Group, a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you qualify, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send a link to your most recent work, cover letter and resume to:

Reporter / MMJ opening

Attn: Bonnie Beer

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.