SSM Health plans workforce reduction

MADISON (WKOW) -- St. Louis-based SSM Health will cut about 1 percent of its job force, according to a statement from the company.

SSM Health operates in four states, with hospitals in Madison and Janesville, along with Dean Health System.

Most of the jobs are administrative positions and not directly involved in patient care, according to a health system spokesperson.

It's unclear how many jobs in Wisconsin will be lost. With more than 35,000 employees in the four states, the total job cuts could be about 350.

In a statement, SSM Health said they must continuously evaluate their operations to ensure they are providing services as efficiently and effectively as possible.

"As a result, we have identified some operational improvements necessary to better meet the needs of those we serve," the statement read.

"This action was not easily taken and we are committed to fully supporting our employees who are affected. This includes working to find them other comparable positions in the organization, where possible," the statement read. "While any decision that impacts our employees is extremely difficult, we believe it is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of our mission and the continued delivery of exceptional patient care to our communities."