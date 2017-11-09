Thanksgiving hosts needed for international students

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the high number of international students in the Madison area, Madison Friends of International Students is looking for more local volunteers to open their homes to these students on Thanksgiving.



The organization, which holds events for international students year round, broke records last year after hosting 160 students throughout the Madison area on Thanksgiving.



Marilyn Fayram has been hosting international students at her Thanksgiving table for 40 years.

"I just think it enriches the whole experience," she said. "It's like it's supposed to be...foreigners, basically, come join your dinner just like it was done a long time ago."



Madison Friends of International Students believes it's a good experience for international students to eat traditional Thanksgiving food with local families.

If you want to volunteer as a host or want to join a Thanksgiving dinner, you can sign up here.