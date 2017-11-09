MG&E to build new wind farm to expand use of renewable energy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric (MG&E) has received approval to build a new wind farm in order to expand its use of renewable energy.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved MG&E's plan to build, own and operate a 66-megawatt wind farm near Saratoga, Iowa.

The project which will cost about $107 million dollars will the company's largest wind farm to date. It's expected to deliver energy to power about 47,000 homes in Wisconsin.

MG&E spokesperson Steve Schultz says the new wind farm allows the company to advance its clean energy goals.

"We have said we will get to 30 percent renewable energy by 2030 and reduce carbon emissions 40 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and if we can go further faster we will do that," said Schultz. [The new wind farm] fits into what we want to do as a company."

The company will now own and operate wind farms, one in Wisconsin and two in Iowa.

Schultz says they picked the Saratoga site for its strong winds and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.

MG&E expects to begin construction on the Saratoga Wind Farm in the spring of 2018, with it bringing renewable energy to more homes by the end of the year.