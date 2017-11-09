Sharing untold stories of Veterans at Madison VA

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans Day is on Saturday. The public got the chance to hear untold stories at the Madison VA Hospital on Thursday.



Staff at the hospital read the stories based on veterans descriptions of their lives. They are used as medical files to give providers more context when treating patients. Organizers say these stories are helpful to more than just veterans and their caretakers.



"And so these become very important to the families and they're listening for the first time some of the experiences that their father, grandfather, son, daughter have had," said John Rohrer, Director of Madison VA Hospital.



The goal is to honor veterans and the experiences they went through serving our country.