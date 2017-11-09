Assembly passes restrictions on releasing police body camera videos

MADISON (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would restrict public access to police body camera footage.

The Assembly passed the bill Thursday on a voice vote. It now heads to the Senate, which could take it up in January.



Democratic opponents say the bill goes too far in restricting who has access to the video and audio captured on police body cameras.



Supporters include police departments who say they need guidelines to protect the privacy of people captured on the videos.



The bill puts in place new requirements before footage can be released that's taken in places where people expect to have privacy, such as their home.



Critics say the limits could even result in footage police may want to be made public from getting released.