Patriots claim ex-Packers tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers

The New England Patriots claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers on Thursday, a day after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers for "failing to disclose a physical condition."

He didn't play in the Packers' 30-17 loss on Monday to the Detroit Lions after being listed as doubtful for the game.

The 30-year-old then sat out practice Wednesday and was listed as having a shoulder injury as Green Bay began preparations for its game Sunday at Chicago.

Now, if he passes a physical, he will be reunited with the team he won a Super Bowl with last season