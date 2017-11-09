Patriots claim ex-Packers tight end Martellus Bennett off waiver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Patriots claim ex-Packers tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers

Posted: Updated:
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -

The New England Patriots claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers on Thursday, a day after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers for "failing to disclose a physical condition."

He didn't play in the Packers' 30-17 loss on Monday to the Detroit Lions after being listed as doubtful for the game.

The 30-year-old then sat out practice Wednesday and was listed as having a shoulder injury as Green Bay began preparations for its game Sunday at Chicago.

Now, if he passes a physical, he will be reunited with the team he won a Super Bowl with last season

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers WR Cephus Out For Season

    Badgers WR Cephus Out For Season

    Star receiver Quintez Cephus will miss the rest of the season for No. 6 Wisconsin because of an injured right leg. Coach Paul Chryst said after practice Thursday that Cephus had surgery this week. He leads the Badgers in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The sophomore was hurt during the 45-17 win last week at Indiana. Cephus finishes the year with 30 catches for 501 yards and six scores. Wisconsin also remains without senior wideout Jazz Peavy because of a right leg injury. ...More >>
    Star receiver Quintez Cephus will miss the rest of the season for No. 6 Wisconsin because of an injured right leg. Coach Paul Chryst said after practice Thursday that Cephus had surgery this week. He leads the Badgers in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The sophomore was hurt during the 45-17 win last week at Indiana. Cephus finishes the year with 30 catches for 501 yards and six scores. Wisconsin also remains without senior wideout Jazz Peavy because of a right leg injury. ...More >>

  • Badgers basketball signs Currie

    Badgers basketball signs Currie

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

  • Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.