Patriots claim ex-Packers tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers

The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment.More >>
For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.More >>
