Equipment Manager Making a Difference for Warhawks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Equipment Manager Making a Difference for Warhawks

Posted: Updated:
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin-Whitewater football team is currently riding a 5-game win streak, heading into this weekend's regular season finale at home.  One of the team's MVPs isn't a player on the field, but rather someone behind the scenes - doing the dirty work.

"Ha, he's something else," said Warhawk offensive lineman Michell Schauer, referring to the team's equipment manager, Brent Ellison.  "[Brent's] definitely to the point.  He's definitely someone who brightens up the locker room, brightens up everything about it.  [He] makes you smile and appreciate every day that you're out there."

It's high praise for Ellison, who has been the team's equipment manager for five years.  Warhawk players say if you're around the team, you can't miss him.

"[Brent] definitely makes his presence known when he's out here on the field, at practice, or on the sideline during games or in the locker room," said Schauer.  "He's here, and he hasn't missed anything that I'm aware of."

As the team's equipment manager, Ellison does the grunt work - the laundry and basically making sure that every player has everything they need.  Ellison is on the autism spectrum, and works closely the Center for Students with Disabilities Office on campus.  But as you heard, he never misses practice.

"[Brent] always has a towel out for me," said Warhawk wide receiver Marcus Hudson.  "[He's] ready to give it to me right away when I'm in there, always saying 'hi'. He's always smiling.  He's just great to have around."

"I treat [the football players] as if they're my fraternity brothers," said Ellison.  "It was difficult to fit in when it all started.  But after a couple weeks, it slowly gets me to be part of something bigger."

Remember that division three football is different than bigger programs - meaning players don't get scholarships, and they make do with a lot of volunteer help.

"The people who are here do it because they love it," said Warhawk football coach Kevin Bullis.  "They love the game, they love being a part of a group, a team, a unit.  [They love] pushing towards a common good and a common goal."

Ellison will be recognized, along with all the other seniors, when the Warhawks close out the regular season on Saturday against UW-Eau Claire.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers WR Cephus Out For Season

    Badgers WR Cephus Out For Season

    Star receiver Quintez Cephus will miss the rest of the season for No. 6 Wisconsin because of an injured right leg. Coach Paul Chryst said after practice Thursday that Cephus had surgery this week. He leads the Badgers in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The sophomore was hurt during the 45-17 win last week at Indiana. Cephus finishes the year with 30 catches for 501 yards and six scores. Wisconsin also remains without senior wideout Jazz Peavy because of a right leg injury. ...More >>
    Star receiver Quintez Cephus will miss the rest of the season for No. 6 Wisconsin because of an injured right leg. Coach Paul Chryst said after practice Thursday that Cephus had surgery this week. He leads the Badgers in receiving yards and touchdown catches. The sophomore was hurt during the 45-17 win last week at Indiana. Cephus finishes the year with 30 catches for 501 yards and six scores. Wisconsin also remains without senior wideout Jazz Peavy because of a right leg injury. ...More >>

  • Badgers basketball signs Currie

    Badgers basketball signs Currie

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team added Taylor Currie on the opening day of the early signing period. The 6'8" forward out of Clarkston, Mich. only recently committed to the Badgers. He was originally committed to Michigan for the 2019 recruiting class before electing to re-classify in the 2018 class and open up his recruitment. 

    More >>

  • Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.