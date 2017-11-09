A new bill will have you thinking twice about hosting a party for your teen

VILLAGE OF OREGON (WKOW) --- You may want to think twice if you're planning on hosting a party for your teen.

A new bill passed Thursday by state lawmakers makes it illegal to host parties for people under the legal drinking age.

The so-called "social hosting" bill bans people old enough to drink from allowing people who aren't 21 to drink at their home.

“I’m really glad to see legislators bring the social host ordinance back,” said Steve Staton, president of the Village of Oregon.

“This is a tremendous step forward for Wisconsin,” said Julia Sherman, coordinator with The Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project.

The bill addresses a loophole in the current state law that exempt parents and older siblings from prosecution for supplying alcohol to people under the legal drinking age.

The Village of Oregon passed a similar ordinance several years ago.

“We found through work at the high school and data that was collected there that it greatly cut back on the number of underage drinking parties in private homes,” Staton said.

But communities like Oregon lost those ordinances as a result of a court decision last year.

“This not only restores something similar to those communities, but now the entire state of Wisconsin is covered by it,” Sherman said.

Staton said there is strong support from parents.

“And I think that's probably countywide and maybe spreading statewide.”

He believes the new legislation is a step towards curbing underage drinking.

“Before it was going community-by-community and it takes a long time. And some communities would prefer not to pass it. But making it statewide is good,” Staton said.

Violators could face a maximum fine of $500 for a first offense. The bill now heads to Governor Walker's desk for his signature.